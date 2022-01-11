General Motors Finally Trademarks PowerBase, the V2L Function in the 2024 Chevy Silverado

General Motors promised the Silverado EV will have V2L with up to 10.2 kW of power via an optional power bar called PowerBase. Now, GM has finally taken the step to trademark the system that offers the same functionality as Ford’s Pro Power Onboard. Vehicle to load (V2L) is one of the most sought-after features in an electric car and that’s why carmakers scramble to offer it even in the compact car segment. It&rsqu... (continue reading...)