Dodge Dart Gets Serviced, Sludge City, USA, Under the Hood

The modern iteration of the Dodge Dart was a cheap, unreliable, epic fail. Needless to say, not quite Civic or Corolla material. But a fair few of them are still on the road. One of which was purchased by the YouTube DIY guru WatchJRGo. His Dart spent much of its life as a rental car, and it shows. JR and a mechanic buddy set about opening the hood of the Dart to see just what kind of horrors lie underneath in the engine bay. They needn&... (continue reading...)