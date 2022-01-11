Can't Afford to Pay $6.1 Million for a Porsche 550 Spyder? Try This Faithful Replica

How'd you like to buy your very own vintage Porsche 550 racing sports car? Well, unless you have a spare several million dollars lying around under your mattress, that's not going to happen. A better sell is to build an all-new chassis and body that looks identical to the old Porsche, but at a price most sports car buyers can afford. Meet the Beck Spyder, a car that looks so strikingly and uncannily similar to the Porsche 550 th... (continue reading...)