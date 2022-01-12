Porsche customers range from those buying a Macan to those with more than one 911 in their garages. Yet, the company knows they all have one thing in common: these folks like to drive. This would be why Porsche decided against being part of the Artemis project, which will push autonomous driving tech further in the VW Group. Porsche was going to produce its new electric flagship in Hanover. The plant will manufacture the Audi cars based o... (continue reading...)Full Article
Porsche Wants Nothing to Do With Artemis Project, Pays VW to Step Out
autoevolution
