Electric vehicles are part of our lives already. Yet, most people don't even want to consider buying one as their next ride. A new study by Deloitte shows 69% of Americans don’t want an electric vehicle as their next car. This is the biggest percentage among the countries and regions in the survey. We know people fear the unknown and this is an important reason new technologies take a lot of time before going to the mainstr... (continue reading...)Full Article
Americans Are the Least Likely To Buy an Electric Vehicle, Two Thirds Would Buy ICE
