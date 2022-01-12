The Electric Chrysler 300 Could Have a Lot to Do With the DS 9

French brands always wanted to enter the American market and be competitive there. When Stellantis was created, that was accomplished without the need to offer new brands in the U.S. It was just a matter of having a big slice of the automakers that are already there. In that sense, the new Chrysler 300 could have a lot in common with the DS 9. This is what the images above show. Created by the rendering artist Theottle, they were based on... (continue reading...)