French brands always wanted to enter the American market and be competitive there. When Stellantis was created, that was accomplished without the need to offer new brands in the U.S. It was just a matter of having a big slice of the automakers that are already there. In that sense, the new Chrysler 300 could have a lot in common with the DS 9. This is what the images above show. Created by the rendering artist Theottle, they were based on... (continue reading...)Full Article
The Electric Chrysler 300 Could Have a Lot to Do With the DS 9
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Stock take: Analysis of the 2022 CES news
As Renault, Stellantis and Volvo announce tie-ups with tech firms like Amazon, here's what it means for the industry
Car..
Autocar
Stock take: the tech revealed at CES 2022, from BMW, Sony and more
As Renault, Stellantis and Volvo announce tie-ups with tech firms like Amazon, here's what it means for the industry
Car..
Autocar