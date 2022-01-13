After debuting in Renault's Mégane E-Tech Electric, the LG electronics OLED for the infotainment system is now a central feature on the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS EV. It's yet another score for the electronics giant, having its dual-stack OLED display as the most preferred choice for in-car infotainment systems.&l... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Will Feature LG's Innovative Infotainment System
