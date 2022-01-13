Alec Monopoly Flaunts Matte Black Ford Raptor, Fitted with Forgiatos

When you’re known for a colorful, expressive persona, it’s always a surprise when you show off something neutral and elegant. This is why Alec Monopoly’s fully black Ford Raptor is such a sight, and it has been fitted with matching Forgiatos. Alec Andon, known professionally as Alec Monopoly, is a famous street artist originally from New York City. He grew to fame thanks to his use of the famous board game M... (continue reading...)