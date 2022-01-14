Ford, General Motors and Rivian all have electric pickup trucks in production but buyers looking forward to the Tesla Cybertruck will have to keep waiting. Tesla revealed the Cybertruck in late 2019 and originally planned to have it in production by late 2021. As that deadline approached, Tesla said the start of production would be in late 2022...Full Article
Tesla Cybertruck reportedly delayed to 2023
