Toyota unveiled a wild race car concept at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, which is built to GT3 specs and could preview a new customer racing program. While it's not based on any production Toyota, we wouldn't be surprised if it is a precursor to Lexus' planned electric supercar, given the similar proportions between the two designs. Subaru used the...Full Article
Toyota GR GT3, Subaru STI E-RA, Ford Everest: Today's Car News
