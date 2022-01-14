Limited to 750 units and scheduled to arrive in the spring, the Ranger Splash - Snow Edition is priced from $1,495 over the retail price of the Lariat. The Ford Motor Company will revitalize the Ranger Splash with new colors in the summer (Forged Green) and fall (Desert Sand). As the name implies, Ranger Splash - Snow Edition references the Avalanche paintwork, Avalanche grille nostrils, and Magnetic accents. On the inside, this variant c... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Ford Ranger Splash Limited Edition Colors Detailed, All Three Variants Cost $1,495
