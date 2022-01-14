2022 Toyota Tundra Owner Isn’t Amused by the Build Quality of His New Truck

Adam George picked up his 2022 Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD Sport for MSRP on December 18th last year. Equipped with the Advanced Technology Package, Premium Audio Package, Panoramic View Monitor, and blind spot-indicating mirrors, the green-painted truck sure is a looker. Optioned with the 5.5-foot bed and crew cab, the full-size pickup is worth almost $60,000 including destination charge. Initially pleased by his truck, the owner reported on D... (continue reading...)