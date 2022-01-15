Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Garage: A Look at a Superstar’s $20 Million Car Collection

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, mostly known as just Cristiano Ronaldo or CR7, is without a doubt a superstar. Often considered the best football player in the entire world, Ronaldo holds a very long list of records, and despite his age (he’ll turn 37 in February), he sees no reason to stop playing at a world-class level. It makes little sense to discuss what Ronaldo has accomplished in the world of football (that would be ... (continue reading...)