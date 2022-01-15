McLaren 765LT Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, RWD Prevails

There's always a bigger fish. Well, unless you're driving a Rimac Nevera or something in that range. You may think that you're fast in your brand new BMW M3, but what if a Porsche 911 Turbo S pulls up next to you? And if you're in a 911 Turbo S, what happens if you bump into a McLaren 765LT? Well, mathematically speaking, the odds would not be in your favor. The 765LT makes use of a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine tha... (continue reading...)