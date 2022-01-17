If you’re a Pats fan, then you probably don’t want to hear anything about airplanes or any other means of transportation right now. Your team was just bounced out of the NFL Wild Card round by the Buffalo Bills with extreme prejudice. The game ended 47 – 17 in favor of the Bills, with Josh Allen throwing five touchdown passes. Before they got dismantled by their division rivals on Saturday, the New England Pa... (continue reading...)Full Article
New England Patriots’ Private Jet is a Custom Boeing 767-300ER and It’s Missing Tom Brady
autoevolution0 shares 2 views