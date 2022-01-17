First Full Moon of 2022, Known as the Wolf Moon, Will Put on a Show Tonight

This year has a lot in store for stargazers. Meteor showers, lunar eclipses, and supermoons are expected to grace the sky, offering us some of the greatest spectacles. One particular show is taking place tonight, and the main actor is our Moon. The first full Moon of 2022, known as the Wolf Moon, is rising on Monday evening, January 17th. It will appear at 6:48 p.m. EST, and it will light up the night sky for three days in a row, from S... (continue reading...)