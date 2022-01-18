Mercedes-AMG Petronas announced it will unveil itsnew Formula 1 car on February 18. The automaker hopes Lewis Hamilton will race in 2022, after a controversial end of last season from Abu Dhabi. Mercedes-AMG says both Hamilton and George Russell will attend the virtual event at Silverstone. ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Mercedes Announce 2022 F1 Car Launch Date As They Brace for New Hamilton and Russell Era
