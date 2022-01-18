Mercedes Announce 2022 F1 Car Launch Date As They Brace for New Hamilton and Russell Era

Mercedes-AMG Petronas announced it will unveil itsnew Formula 1 car on February 18. The automaker hopes Lewis Hamilton will race in 2022, after a controversial end of last season from Abu Dhabi. Mercedes-AMG says both Hamilton and George Russell will attend the virtual event at Silverstone. ... (continue reading...)

