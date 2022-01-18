James Webb Space Telescope Passes 90% to L2 Orbit, Calibrates Mirrors

As of just after 12 PM Eastern Standard Time on January 18th, 2022, the James Webb Space Telescope has completed a tantalizing 92.5207% of its long journey to its L2 orbital insertion, an astonishing one million miles (1,609,344 km) away from home. But there's much work to be done before NASA and ESA scientists are even remotely ready for the big satellite to start snapping photos of aliens. With the sun shield now deployed and keepi... (continue reading...)