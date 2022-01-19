This 1971 Chevelle Malibu Survivor Looks Better Than Some Restored Examples

We had to take a second look and read what the owner said to believe that what we see here is a time capsule, a pristine-looking 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu with fewer miles on the dash than some people are driving in their cars per year. This is a story of a one-owner vehicle, who ordered it more than half a century ago in 1971. The muscle car era was about to end, with a few underdogs trying to hit the market with their products such... (continue reading...)