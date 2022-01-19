Porsche revealed on January 19 the third body variant of the Taycan family: the Sport Turismo. You don’t even have to look too much to realize it is very similar to the Cross Turismo apart from the plastic cladding on the fenders. The question is if it is anything more than a Cross Turismo without high heels. The answer is no. The Taycan Sport Turismo is 4.96 meters (195.3 inches) long, 1.97 m (77.6 in) wide, 1.39 m (54.7 in) ta... (continue reading...)Full Article
Is the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo More Than a Cross Turismo Without High Heels?
