The newest installment in the WRC series finally has a release date for Nintendo’s handled console. After the game’s last year debut on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo Switch owners will be happy to know that WRC 10 will be available on their favorite platform on March 17. For the first time since the game’s release back in September, Nintendo Switch players will be able to relive 23 events that have marke... (continue reading...)Full Article
WRC 10 FIA World Championship Races Its Way to Nintendo Switch This Spring
autoevolution0 shares 1 views