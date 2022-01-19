This Is How Much the Top F1 Drivers Earn in 2022, Lewis Hamilton Leads the Pack

This Is How Much the Top F1 Drivers Earn in 2022, Lewis Hamilton Leads the Pack

autoevolution

Published

There’s no denying, people are obsessed with celebrities and want to know everything there is to know about them. What they wear is obvious, but what they eat, where they spent their vacation, who they meet, are all becoming a matter of public interest. The most interesting part is by far how much they earn though, and Formula One drivers have a lot to be envied for. Sport is no longer just sport, it’s a multi-million ... (continue reading...)

Full Article