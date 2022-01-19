Carlos Tavares is making sure Stellantis will meet emission goals and have electric cars to sell in the future. That does not mean he is comfortable with it. In an interview with European newspapers, he made that pretty clear by stating that EVs are not an option picked by the automotive industry: it would have been a politicians’ choice. According to the Stellantis CEO, that would be clear considering that there were much cheap... (continue reading...)Full Article
Carlos Tavares Says Politicians Chose Electric Cars, Not the Industry
