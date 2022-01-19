Modifying a car is not exactly a straightforward process, and many decisions involve considering the end goal of the project. But what about if it is done in just 24 hours, and parts deliveries are either delayed for months or, no upgrades can be acquired at a reasonable price? Well, do not cry, as there is a way. Having just celebrated 14 years on YouTube earlier this month, the two friends and partners in mods from (continue reading...)Full Article
A Volkswagen Up! Can Be Modified in Just 24 Hours, and This Is What Can Be Done
autoevolution0 shares 1 views