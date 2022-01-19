The Florida RV SuperShow kicked off today, January 19th, in full force, and Thor didn’t miss the chance to display a motorhome concept that stood out among the sea of RVs. Called the Thor Vision Vehicle, this EV packs range-extending tech that allows it to travel up to 300 miles (483 km) on a single charge. Thor is giving us a glimpse of what future RVing might look like. The (continue reading...)Full Article
Thor Unveils 300-Mile Electric Motorhome Concept With Off-Grid Capabilities
