A couple of months ago, Radim Passer, a Czech millionaire who is reportedly worth over $300 million, being ranked the country’s 33rd richest person, filmed himself pushing a Bugatti Chiron to its limits on the German Autobahn, between Berlin and Hannover. The Molsheim hypercar was clocke... (continue reading...)Full Article
Millionaire Driving Bugatti Chiron at 259 MPH on Autobahn Criticized by German Government
Germany criticizes Czech tycoon's 257 mph Autobahn ride
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Transport Ministry has criticized a stunt that saw a Czech millionaire drive his high-powered sportscar..
