Tesla Worker Dies in Powertrain Assembly Line in Fremont

Just about a month after Anthony Solima killed Lee Brasier at the Fremont factory, another Tesla worker died in the company’s premises. This time, it all happened at the powertrain production line. KTVU informs that the still-unidentified person collapsed while working and was pronounced dead at the location. Everything would have happened on the morning of January 19. At 6:30 AM local time, three Fremont police cars and one fir... (continue reading...)