Early last year, Nissan unveiled the new generation Qashqai overseas, and by now, they should have brought it to North America as the 2022 Rogue Sport. However, the current one was just updated for the new model year, and we reckon it's going to be a while until it is fully replaced.
New Rogue Sport Is a Forbidden Fruit in the U.S. as Nissan Updates the Old One for 2022
