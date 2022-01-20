The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is still a mystery as of early 2022, but the upcoming pony car has already hit public roads with a camouflaged production body. And it took only a few days for the first rendering based on spy shots to surface the Interwebz. Designed by "Ace&... (continue reading...)Full Article
2024 Ford Mustang Rendering Gives Us First Look at the Next-Gen Muscle Car
