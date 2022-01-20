Look Out Corvette C8 Z06: Honda Starts Production of NSX Type S and It's a Game Changer

The Honda Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, must have felt like the opening kickoff of the Superbowl on January 20th, 2022. It was the day Honda announced that the limited-edition Acura NSX Type S had officially begun production. With 600 horsepower and 492-foot pounds of torque on offer from a V6-hybrid powertrain, there's more than enough to be excited about. Only 350 units of these special performance-oriented ... (continue reading...)