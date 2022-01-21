EV Battery Start-Up Britishvolt Secures GBP 100M Government Funding for First Gigafactory

Britishvolt, an electric car battery manufacturing startup, has secured UK government funding to help it kickstart the first large-scale manufacturing plant in Cambois, Northumberland. This comes after industry experts in Europe warned electric car infrastructure needs improvement in the wake of an EV boom.<... (continue reading...)

