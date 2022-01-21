Britishvolt, an electric car battery manufacturing startup, has secured UK government funding to help it kickstart the first large-scale manufacturing plant in Cambois, Northumberland. This comes after industry experts in Europe warned electric car infrastructure needs improvement in the wake of an EV boom.<... (continue reading...)Full Article
EV Battery Start-Up Britishvolt Secures GBP 100M Government Funding for First Gigafactory
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Britishvolt gigafactory given £100m in taxpayer funding to help power electric car future
Sky News
Plans for a new British-owned battery gigaplant in Northumberland have been boosted by the commitment of around £100m of..
-
Britishvolt secures £1.7 billion in funding for UK Gigaplant
Autocar
-
EV battery producer Britishvolt confirms plans for UK gigafactory with £1.7bn funding deal
City A.M.
-
Britishvolt secures £1.7bn funding for North East battery plant
FT.com
-
New Coventry EV battery factory secures backing from council
Autocar