The BMW X7 seems like it's only just arrived but a major facelift is already on the way for the big SUV, as evidenced by the recent sighting of camouflaged prototypes. The facelift will serve as a mid-cycle refresh, which in BMW tradition should be introduced in 2022 as a 2023 model. That's also when BMW will introduce a redesigned 7-Series, and...Full Article
2023 BMW X7 spy shots and video: Heavy styling update set for big SUV
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..
Autocar