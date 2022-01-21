2023 BMW X7 spy shots and video: Heavy styling update set for big SUV

2023 BMW X7 spy shots and video: Heavy styling update set for big SUV

MotorAuthority

Published

The BMW X7 seems like it's only just arrived but a major facelift is already on the way for the big SUV, as evidenced by the recent sighting of camouflaged prototypes. The facelift will serve as a mid-cycle refresh, which in BMW tradition should be introduced in 2022 as a 2023 model. That's also when BMW will introduce a redesigned 7-Series, and...

Full Article