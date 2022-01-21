Volkswagen has already announced when the ID. BUZZ will have its world premiere: on March 9, 2022. Everything points to a U.S. presentation, so the company may be trying to please European customers and journalists with an early taste of the electric van. It will happen in Barcelona next week, and the prototypes are heading there from the Hanover plant – or so says the tweet below. Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge will probably send mor... (continue reading...)Full Article
VW ID. BUZZ Is Heading to Barcelona for Its First Media Test Drive
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..
Autocar