Electric vehicles are still a novel thing and this could lead to ridiculous situations. A Ford Mustang Mach-E owner was left with a $28,000 repair bill after the towing company hooked up the car in the wrong place, destroying the battery. You’d think carmakers know a thing or two about the vehicles they build, but this is not always the case. This trickles down to the network of dealers and emergency services so EV owners face a... (continue reading...)Full Article
Towing a Ford Mustang Mach-E Could Cost You $28,000 for a Battery Replacement
