Hyundai is a little late to the hot hatch party, and therefore one might think that their proposals are rather crappy. However, they could not be more wrong, because the Korean automaker really took its time with the development phase, so you’re looking at proper machines capable of taking on the biggest names in the segment, wiping the floor with them in certain tests. The (continue reading...)Full Article
Top Gear Drives the Hell Out of the Hyundai i20 N, Makes Some Bold Claims About It
autoevolution0 shares 1 views