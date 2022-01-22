Introducing "Next Year," This Mythical Time Elon Musk's Been Talking About Since 2014

"The Emperor's New Clothes", "The Pied Piper of Hamelin", and "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" - all three classic tales, all three with a very strong connection to the case of Elon Musk. The first one is probably the most loosely connected, but some do get the feeling he's parading his transparent clothes whenever he speaks about how efficient the Full Self-Driving Beta system is, a... (continue reading...)