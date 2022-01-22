Britain’s Got Talent’s auditions for the 15th season started again, and the four judges made a big entrance. But, after a full day of watching talented people, as they left, David Walliams jokingly hopped on the hood of Simon Cowell’s luxurious Rolls-Royce Phantom. On Thursday, people gathered up at the London Palladium to watch the four judges arrive on the ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Watch David Walliams Hop on the Hood of Simon Cowell's Luxurious Rolls-Royce Phantom
autoevolution0 shares 1 views