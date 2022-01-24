Emergency services reveal the 12-volt battery is the number one cause of car breakdowns in winter. This is because low temperatures affect its performance and also make the engine harder to turn, increasing the burden. But driver’s mistakes can also destroy a perfectly good battery. Here are the most common mistakes you should avoid, especially in the winter. Cold weather is a problem not only for humans but also for ICE vehicle... (continue reading...)Full Article
The Most Common Mistakes That Ruin Your Car's Battery
autoevolution0 shares 1 views