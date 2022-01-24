2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Teased Yet Again, We Now Have an Official Reveal Date

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Teased Yet Again, We Now Have an Official Reveal Date

autoevolution

Published

Alfa Romeo will reveal the Tonale on February 8, 2022. The Italian marque has released a tease video of its upcoming model, and it does not reveal that much. However, we do get a look at the design of its taillights, but that is not something new, is it? Along with the teaser, the Italian marque that is a part of the Stellantis conglomerate has also announced a... (continue reading...)

Full Article