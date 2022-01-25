MINI Recharged Plans to Convert Classic Minis in Reversible Fashion

In some areas of London, you can only get to drive combustion-engined vehicles if you pay the congestion charge. That made cars such as the classic Mini disappear from places such as Oxford Street or Piccadilly Circus. BMW is now proposing something that will bring it back to these iconic places: the MINI Recharged project. According to the company, a team of specialists in the MINI Plant Oxford will convert classic Minis to electric in a... (continue reading...)