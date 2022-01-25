2023 Mercedes GLE Coupe Rendering Suggests That Not All German SUVs Are Turning Ugly

In a world where the upcoming Mercedes EQS SUV will battle the BMW iX for ugly crossover supremacy, seeing Mercedes focus simply on minor updates for the facelifted 2023 GLE Coupe is like a breath of fresh air, although that air is still being contaminated by greenhouse gases. Look, it’s fair to say that you should probably accept having to live with something like an EQE or EQS SUV, if you know it’s not giving off any... (continue reading...)