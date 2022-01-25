Just like fairy tale endings, the conclusion to this video is rather predictable because Tesla has more experience in terms of straight-line performance. From the way the Model S Plaid accelerates from a standstill to how it picks up speed from a roll, the Lucid doesn’t cut the mustard. (continue reading...)Full Article
Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance Drag Races (and Loses to the) Tesla Model S Plaid
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The best EVs for all different types of drivers
The search for the best electric vehicle is highly subjective. While obsessed Tesla fanatics can't fathom buying anything other..
Mashable
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..
Autocar