Half Car, Half Airplane: The Arrowbile Flying Car Was Master of Neither

An entire century and more after the airplane and the automobile had their genesis, mankind has yet to merge the two paradigms into a package that was even remotely practical. But that didn't stop people from trying, especially in the golden age of planes and cars. Say hello to the Waterman Arrowbile. The name rolls right off the tongue, doesn't it? All jokes aside, the Arrowobile was perhaps the closest engineers came in these ... (continue reading...)