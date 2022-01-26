Next Morgan 3 wheeler coming Feb. 24 with new design language, Ford power

Next Morgan 3 wheeler coming Feb. 24 with new design language, Ford power

MotorAuthority

Published

Morgan last fall confirmed plans for a new three-wheel sports car, and on Wednesday the British company confirmed the debut will take place on February 24. The car, whose name is yet to be revealed, will feature a new design language for Morgan, which the company teases in the video below. Morgan said inspiration for the design came from multiple...

Full Article