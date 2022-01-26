Morgan last fall confirmed plans for a new three-wheel sports car, and on Wednesday the British company confirmed the debut will take place on February 24. The car, whose name is yet to be revealed, will feature a new design language for Morgan, which the company teases in the video below. Morgan said inspiration for the design came from multiple...Full Article
Next Morgan 3 wheeler coming Feb. 24 with new design language, Ford power
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New 2022 Morgan 3 Wheeler to be revealed on 24 February
Autocar
Retro-styled roadster will usher in a new design language and swap its V-twin for a Ford three-pot
Morgan will reveal..
Advertisement
More coverage
Top Car Models 2021 - part 2
AutoMotions
Mercedes EQB
Whether it's for a large nuclear family or a small extended family: as a seven-seater, the new EQB offers space..
The new Kia EV6 Design in Runaway Red
AutoMotions
The new Kia EV6 Design in Moonscape
AutoMotions
The new Kia EV6 in Moonscape Driving Video
AutoMotions