BYD Became Fastest Growing Car Brand in the World in 2021

Brands are an essential asset for any company, and there’s a company that measures how strong and valuable they are. Brand Finance just released its latest rankings. Apart from the most valuable ones, an interesting measurement is for the fastest growing brands. When it comes to the automotive world, the lead is with a Chinese company: BYD. In 2021, this brand doubled its value. In 2020, it was worth $3.2 billion and did not app... (continue reading...)