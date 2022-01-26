2023 BMW 8-Series, 2023 Toyota Sequoia, GM EV production: Today's Car News

2023 BMW 8-Series, 2023 Toyota Sequoia, GM EV production: Today's Car News

MotorAuthority

Published

BMW's 8-Series has reached the midway point in its life cycle, and in BMW tradition has been given an update. The update is a mild one, as there are no powertrain changes, and only BMW diehards will be able to recognize the styling tweaks. A redesigned Toyota Sequoia sharing a platform with the latest Tundra is coming to showrooms this summer...

Full Article