2023 Toyota Sequoia Boasts Standard Hybrid V6, It's As Subtle as a Rhinoceros

Following closely behind the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup, the Japanese automaker is introducing an all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia that shares the look of its rugged half-ton truck. The Sequoia will be Toyota’s sole full-size SUV offering now that the company has dropped the Land Cruiser from the lineup after the 2022 model year. Like Tundra, it’s been a long time since there’s been a new Sequo... (continue reading...)