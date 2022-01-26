The official presentation of the GMA (Gordon Murray Automotive) T.33 is just some hours away. On January 27, we will learn everything Gordon Murray conceived for his ideal grand tourer. However, GMA shared at least two aspects of the new vehicle: its silhouette and its heart, the Cosworth 3.9-liter GMA.2 V12 engine. The amazing power plant is slightly different from the one the (continue reading...)Full Article
GMA T.33 Will Be Presented on January 27, But We Have Already Seen Its V12
