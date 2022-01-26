While several important figures in the automotive sector claim the chip shortage is here to stay, Hyundai appears to be a lot more optimistic about the industry’s number one problem right now. The South Korean company believes the chip crisis would come to an end in the second half of the year after another small struggle in the first quarter of the year. (continue reading...)Full Article
The Chip Shortage Will Be Over This Year, Overly Optimistic Hyundai Says
