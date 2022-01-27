Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup Gets New Low Rider ST and More Powerful Low Rider S

Wednesday was the biggest day of the year so far for Harley-Davidson, which presented the refreshed lineup of motorcycles for 2022. In all, eight new or improved models, all equipped with “the most-powerful factory-installed engine offered by Harley-Davidson,” the Milwaukee-Eight 117, made their debut. Two of these machines, both Softails, are included in the bike maker’s cruiser lineup, namely the Low Rider ... (continue reading...)